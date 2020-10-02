Volvo XC40 Recharge – the ELECTRIC XC40 – starts production

The Volvo XC40 Recharge, Volvo’s first fully electric car – goes in to production ahead of deliveries starting in the UK in early 2021.

The Volvo XC40 is a very good smallish premium SUV and, despite it being Volvo’s first effort in the sector, it is as good an offering as anything in the premium sector.

But as Volvo starts to eschew diesel engines – and turns to electrification with mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids – the next step is the first fully-electric Volvo, the Volvo XC40 Recharge, which went on sale in the UK in May and has now gone in to production.

Available, at least initially, only in R-Design trim, the XC40 Recharge comes with a pair of 201bhp electric motors, good for 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds and a range of 248 miles.

If you managed to get in quickly when Volvo opened order books for the XC40, at least in Europe, you’ll be getting your new electric Volvo before the end of this month, although in the UK it’s going to be early 2021. But if you haven’t ordered yet then there will be a bit of a wait as all this year’s production is already sold.

Javier Varela, Volvo’s Head of Production, said:

Today is a momentous occasion for Volvo Cars and for all employees here in Ghent. As we continue to electrify our line-up, the Ghent plant is a real trailblazer for our global manufacturing network.

The XC40 Recharge will be a fine choice if you’re thinking of dipping in to an EV, apart from the price. At more than £53k it’s as much as an entry-level XC90.