Volvo XC40 T4 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid joins the XC40 T5 in Volvo’s PHEV offerings

The Volvo XC40 T4 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid arrives to join the XC40 T5 plug-in as Volvo extends its electrification of the XC40.

Just yesterday we revealed Volvo has dropped diesel engine options in the XC40, leaving just a couple of pure petrol models on offer and the rest either PHEV, EV or the new ‘B’ Mild hybrid petrols (B4 and B5).

Those models are now joined by the XC40 T4 Recharge – as we revealed eighteen months ago – which offers a bit less power, and a slightly lower price point, than the T5 PHEV.

The new powertrain for the XC40 T4 PHEV mates a 129bhp three-pot 1.5 litre petrol engine to an 82bhp electric motor powered by a 10.7kWh battery, with Volvo declaring an electric range of 27 miles, more than enough for an average daily commute.

Of course, the T4 is a PHEV, so it comes with ludicrous official economy and emissions – 134.5mph and 47g/km – which are meaningless apart from the tax breaks they bring.

There’s no real entry-level XC40 T4 option, with trim levels starting at R-Design if you want sporty and Inscription if you want luxury, with both trim levels also offering ‘Pro’ versions for extra toys.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo UK boss, said:

The addition of a second plug-in hybrid powertrain and the introduction of our first mild-hybrid petrols to the XC40 range is the latest step in Volvo Cars’ ambitious electrification strategy. Combined with the XC40’s existing strengths of striking design, ingenious packaging and advanced safety technology, these new powertrains make an already desirable car even more desirable.

The Volvo XC40 T4 Recharge PHEV is now on sale, with prices starting at £39,130 for the R-Design – a couple of grand less than the T5 – and first UK customer deliveries due in October.