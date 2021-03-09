Volvo XC60 gets a bit of a FACELIFT and Android Infotainment

The Volvo XC60 SUV gets a bit of an update for 2021 with some minor cosmetic tweaks, Google Android Infotainment and tech updates.

It’s four years since Volvo revealed prices and specs for the XC60 as they rolled out a new version of their very successful mid-size SUV, since when it’s gone on to be a big seller for Volvo.

In fact, Volvo has flogged getting on for 1.7 million XC60s since launch in 2009, and in 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic, 200,000 buyers queued up to buy an XC60. So the XC60 is a big deal for Volvo.

You therefore won’t be massively surprised to discover that Volvo’s facelift for the XC60 is the most subtle of tweaks, basically just new grille, new bumpers, new luxury leather-free interior options, new colours and new wheel options. If it ain’t broke…

But Volvo has made a few more updates under the skin, with tech updates including the same Android Infotainment already launched in the XC40 Recharge.

That means, with the new Digital Services package, you can use Google’s Apps and Services including Google Assistant, Google Maps Nav and whatever Apps you want to add from Google Play, as well as Volvo on Call App and wireless phone charger.

The facelifted Volvo XC60 goes on sale in the UK in May, but Volvo hasn’t decided on prices and specs yet. But you can be pretty sure the engine options all have electrical help and no diesel options.