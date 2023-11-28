Volvo XC90 may be NINE years old, but it’s still grabbing Car of the Year Awards

The Volvo XC90 has been voted the Professional Drivers Luxury SUV of the Year and Car Dealer used Large Car of the Year too.

It took Volvo 12 years to replace the original XC90 so good was it, so the fact that its replacement is still going strong – albeit with a few updates over the years – after nine years should be no surprise.

In fact, so good and so appealing is the current XC90 that Volvo has decided to continue selling it alongside what is effectively its electric replacement – the new Volvo EX90.

What is surprising is that even though the XC90 is pushing on for a decade old it’s still managing to garner Car of the Year Awards, the latest from Professional Driver magazine which has voted the Plug-in hybrid XC90 T8 as the Professional Driver’s Luxury SUV of the Year title. Their editor, Mark Bursa, said:

Executive chauffeurs are increasingly taking on longer journeys, such as inter-city trips or airport runs, so the ability to refuel quickly at a filling station still carries a lot of value. Of course, it also offers an outstanding combination of space, with the ability to carry seven people, great build quality and a strong focus on safety.

Less surprising is an award from Car Dealer which voted the XC90 the Used Large Car of the Year, with editor James Baggot saying of the XC90:

The Volvo XC90 hugely deserves this award. It’s a true all-rounder in the family car market – it has room for seven adults, and the interior can both live up to the abuse of family life and be as plush as a limo’s. It’s also packed with tech and has top-notch safety credentials.

No wonder Volvo is keeping the XC90 on the market despite its quest to turn Volvo buyers into EV lovers.