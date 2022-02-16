Cars UK

Car News, Views and Reviews

Cars UK Motoring Directory
You are here: Home / Car News / Volvo News / Volvo XC90 / Volvo XC90 to be updated and sell ALONGSIDE its electric Volvo Embla ‘replacement’

Volvo XC90 to be updated and sell ALONGSIDE its electric Volvo Embla ‘replacement’

By

Volvo Concept Recharge

The Volvo XC90 set to be sold alongside the new Volvo Embla

Volvo is planning to give the XC90 a bit of a facelift and continue to sell it alongside its ‘replacement’ – the new electric Volvo Embla.

We did wonder, when Volvo announced last year it was updating the XC90 T8 Recharge plug-in hybrid with a bigger battery for longer range – and additional power – if that meant it wasn’t going in to the Volvo history bin in 2022 as expected?

After all, why go to the trouble of updating the powertrain in a car due to be binned and replaced with the, very different, Volvo Embla? Did that mean Volvo plans to sell the current XC90- alongside the new Volvo Embla? Well, it seems it does.

Speaking to Automotive News Europe, Volvo boss Hakan Samuelsson has confirmed that the current XC90 will remain in production as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid and be sold alongside the new Embla, with the Embla built in the US and the XC90 in Sweden. Samuelsson said:

Why should we close down the old one (XC90) in Torslanda when you still have a market for hybrids, especially in America and China? We will even look into upgrading it so it looks a bit better, but, technology-wise, we will invest in the new generation of all-electric cars.

With sales of over 100,000 XC90s in 2021, there’s a lot of sense in giving the XC90 a bit of a cosmetic tweak – following last year’s technology tweak – to freshen it up and keep it selling, at least until sales of the new Volvo Embla exceed those of the XC90.

And that could take a while.

Cars UK Motoring Directory

Have your say - leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow