Volvo’s ‘Care by Volvo’ car subscription has a GOOD first year in the UK

Care by Volvo, Volvo’s new car subscription plan, has had a good first year in the UK, accounting for 15% of Volvo’s UK new car retail business.

It’s exactly a year ago today that Volvo launched ‘Care by Volvo’ UK-wide as a new ‘sales’ channel for new cars – and it’s done quite well.

Of course, the Care by Volvo offer is not car sales, but car rental wrapped up in a fancy package, but it seems to be gaining traction for Volvo as they head towards car ‘sales’ – by all methods – happening online as soon as they can.

The numbers for the first year of Care by Volvo aren’t huge, but they do amount to almost 15 per cent of retail sales, some 2,500 cars, around 40 per cent greater than expectations when the scheme launched.

It might be argued that the Covid mess of the last year has meant ‘buyers’ are less inclined to make long-term commitments, and want a ‘hands-off’ car acquisition scheme, and Care by Volvo offers just that.

With all costs except servicing and fuel included – and no up-front payments – prices from £559pm for an XC40 and £859pm for an XC90 may seem high, but not high enough to deter a significant number to take up the offer.

Conor Horne, Volvo’s Head of Care by Volvo in the UK, said:

Our service is proving perfectly in tune with the changing preferences of customers who want a quick, secure and simple process to access a new car. And it’s clear they are also drivers keen to make the switch to the new generation of electrified cars we’re bringing to the market. The results confirm that the Care by Volvo subscription service represents the future of our retail business and is helping bring new customers to our brand.

If Care by Volvo floats your boat, you can go here to start the process,