Volvo’s Polestar says goodbye to the Polestar 1 with a ‘Golden Halo’ edition

The end of production of the hybrid Polestar 1 – the launch car for Volvo’s Polestar brand – ends with a Golden Halo Edition.

It was late in 2017 when the Polestar 1 was revealed as the first car to come from Volvo’s newly liberated Polestar brand. And it was, and is, impressive, although somewhat incongruous too.

The Polestar 1 was impressive because it not only looked terrific, and was very complicated to build, but it offered a properly potent, and very effective, plug-in hybrid powertrain.

It used Volvo’s supercharged and turbocharged 2.0 litre petrol engine, a couple of electric motors and a big, for a PHEV, battery to deliver a car capable of getting on for 100 miles of EV range and delivering almost 600bhp.

But the paradox was that Polestar delivered the ‘1’ as a halo car for a range of electric cars to come when it was actually a PHEV, and its chunky six-figure price tag was a long way above the more mainstream ‘Premium’ EVs to come.

But as a halo model for the new Polestar range, the Polestar 1 was a very limited production model – just 500 a year for three years – and now that production run is due to end later this year Polestar has rolled out a farewell edition they’re dubbing the Polestar 1 ‘Golden Halo’.

The goodbye model is limited to just 25 units, each featuring a gold matte paint job, matching gold brake calipers, black alloys and accent stitching inside.

No word on how much more than the hefty £139k the regular Polestar 1 costs will be added to the price for the ‘Golden Halo’ model, but if it’s too much there are still build slots left for the regular model.

Although if you can justify £139k on a LHD Volvo EV Coupe, any premium for the ‘Golden Halo’ probably won’t deter you.