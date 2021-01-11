VW e-Golf is the LEAST depreciating electric car, and for hybrid it’s the Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid

The electric Volkswagen e-Golf is the UK’s slowest depreciating electric car, and the Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid the least depreciating hybrid.

It’s still an uncomfortable fact that electric cars are just too expensive for ordinary car buyers to consider, and until that changes, and electric cars can be sold profitably, and without subsidy, at parity with ICE cars, the car market is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Add in to that equation the inevitable car depreciation and the cost of an EV can rocket still further, but depreciation hits some cars far more than others so choosing wisely is even more important for EVs with their high initial purchase price.

Sadly you can no longer buy the electric e-Golf – it’s now been replaced by the ID.3 0 – so the news it’s the least depreciating electric car on the UK market – down 25.1 per cent over three years, according to Comparethemarket – won’t help new car buyers make an informed decision.

The next four on the list of least depreciating cars are from Tesla – Model S 75, Model X 75D, Model X 90D and Model S 100D – with depreciation of 26.7 per cent to 35.4 per cent – followed by the VW e-up! (which is also binned) at 36.2 per cent.

Every other EV on the top ten list of least depreciation EVs – including BMW i3, Hyundai Ioniq, Renault Zoe and Nissan LEAF – will lose between 40 and 50 per cent over three years.

On the Hybrid front, the least depreciating is the Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid at 21.1 per cent, followed by the MINI Countryman Cooper Se at 31.5 per cent, with everything on the list from 5-15 losing from 42 to 53 per cent.

Choose carefully.

Least Depreciating Electric Cars UK

Least Depreciating Hybrid Cars UK