VW ID.3 Pure Performance models arrive with 45kWh battery and prices from £28,370

Volkswagen is now offering the electric ID.3 in Pure Performance guise, with 45kWh battery and prices from £28,370 (after PiCG).

As VW continues to grow its EV offerings, the ID.3 is getting cheaper with lower spec models, and now the cheapest so far arrives with the ID.3 Pure Performance models.

The key to the lower prices (the ID.3 Pure Performance starts at £28,370, after PiCG) is the smaller 45kWh battery, although the price drop isn’t actually that huge; it’s just £800 cheaper than the ID.3 Pro with 58kWh battery.

The ID.3 Pure Performance models are available in City and Style trims, both with the 45kWh battery and range of 217 miles, powering a 143bhp motor with 199lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-62mph in 8.9 seconds.

The ID.3 City comes with 10″ infotainment and Comfort Package – which includes heated front seats and steering wheel, auto wipers, USB-C and electric folding door mirrors – as well as LED lights front and back, ambient lighting, Voice Control and plenty of safety nannies like Adaptive Cruise, Front Assist and Driver Alert.

The ID.3 Style (from £32,470 after PiCG) gets 18″ alloys, Design package – which includes IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, animated tail lights, 30-colour ambient lighting and privacy glass – and Comfort Package Plus which adds Climate, variable boot floor, rear-view camera and Keyless.

The ever-growing ID.3 range does give you more choice, although the pricing does seem more about what VW can get away with rather than offering keen pricing; to us, these ID.3 Pure Performance models seem too expensive for what they offer.