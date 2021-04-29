VW ID.4 GTX ARRIVES to add 4WD and a bit of extra performance to the electric ID.4

Volkswagen starts a range of performance EVs with the arrival of the VW ID.4 GTX, a sporty 4WD take on the ID.4 with 4WD.

We all know that EVs can deliver bonkers performance, and we’ve got used to EVs from Tesla delivering performance figures that shame supercars.

So the arrival of a new ‘GTX’ performance badge from VW for its EVs – starting with this, the new VW ID.4 GTX – is a logical next step from VW to encourage hot hatch lovers in to the 21st century electric equivalent of a Golf GTI (well, perhaps the GTI comparison would be better aimed at the inevitable ID.3 GTX, but you get the point).

But if you were hoping the ID.4 GTX would take on the Tesla Model Y in the performance stakes, you’ll be a bit disappointed.

VW has gone down the ‘subtle’ route for the ID.4 GTX, with modest go-faster looks and modest go-faster performance.

The ID.4 GTX gets an extra motor for part-time 4WD, delivering 295bhp to get to 62mph in 6.2 seconds – about the same as a Golf GTI – and on to a modest 112mph. Its 77kWh battery delivers an official range of 298 miles.

You can add Sports and Sports Plus packages to the GTX to add lowered suspension and adaptive dampers, and there’s a new light signatures, titivated bumpers, a bit more body colour and an interior with red stitching and X-Blue highlights.

The new VW ID.4 GTX will go on sale in the summer. Expect a starting price of around £50k.