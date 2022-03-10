VW ID. Buzz revealed – the Hippie Bus FINALLY returns as an EV

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz finally arrives as a retro-inspired passenger and cargo van, with electric underpinnings from the ID.3.

Volkswagen has been threatening to build a modern take on the Camper van for at least the last 20 years, and for the last five years they’ve been promising the arrival of a new, retro-inspired, electric Camper Van. Now, finally, it’s here – say hello to the new VW ID. Buzz.

The new ID. Buzz is based on the same MEB Platform as the ID.3, but it’s wrapped up in a skin that looks just like a modern take on the old Type 2, complete with a huge windscreen, small overhangs and two-tone paint job.

Of course, there are VW’s modern splashes in the design too, with a full-width light bar at the front between the headlights bisected by a big VW roundel, big glasshouse, 3-bar motif on the D-pillar echoing the Type 2, and full-height tailgate with a full-width light bar splitting the two-tone paint.

Inside it’s practical and colourful, with a big central screen and instruments mounted on the column, touches of wood trim, lots of storage including a ‘Buzz Box’ storage bin between the front seats, recycled plastic trim and cutesy stuff like smiley faces on the screw covers.

Underpinning the ID. Buzz is the ID.3 MEB Platform with a 77kWh battery and 201bhp electric motor powering the rear wheels, although VW hasn’t revealed performance or range figures yet. But it does come with 170kW charging for an 80 per cent charge in half an hour and bi-directional charging.

In the UK the ID. Buzz will come as a five-seat standard-wheelbase model, although in the US it gets a longer wheelbase which may end up on sale this side of the Pond at some point, and there’s also a Cargo version for hippie green businesses.

It comes with a choice of full height tailgate or barn doors at the back, with either a bench seat or two individual seats in the front with space for two pallets behind a fixed bulkhead.

The VW ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo will go on sale in the autumn, with prices and specs yet to be revealed.