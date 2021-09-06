VW ID Life Concept arrives to preview the 2025 VW ID.2

The VW ID Life Concept arrives to preview a new VW ID.2 Crossover due to arrive in 2025 at prices starting under £20k.

It’s a long time until 2025, but that’s the timeline for the transformation of this, the VW ID Life Concept, from a concept to a production EV badged ID.2.

As much as anything, that’s because VW wants the ID.2 to arrive at prices starting from £17k (best to think sub-£20k), and it’s going to take a few more years for battery technology to deliver the ability to produce an EV, at least in Europe, at such low cost.

Built on the new MEB Entry Platform for smaller EVs – the same Platform underpinning last week’s Cupra UrbanRebel Concept take on the same platform – it comes as a boxy-shaped Crossover with a single motor driving the front wheels – unlike the ID.3 – and here, in concept guise, boasting 231bhp and a 57kWh battery.

The interior is extremely minimalist (see below) and has most controls on the steering wheel and everything else moved to a HUD, with infotainment powered by your Smartphone.

Here in Concept guise, the ID Life boasts stuff unlikely to make production, like a roll-up Targa roof made from recycled water bottles and a projector screen that emerges from the top of the dash so you can watch films under the stars.

Expect a range of battery packs and power options when the ID.2 arrives, and be sure you won’t be getting a 231bhp and 57kWh battery for under £20k.