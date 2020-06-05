VW launches Golf 8 full-length ITV commercial as Golf deliveries restart after software failure

Volkswagen launches a full-length ITV commercial for the Golf 8 as deliveries restart after they were halted over software problems.

Last month, Volkswagen suspended deliveries of the new Golf Mk8 as they discovered its emergency call function – a statutory requirement – had a bug or three and may not work.

But now VW say they’ve fixed the bugs, and deliveries can now restart, and any new Golfs already delivered – mainly in Germany, but some in the UK – will be subject to a recall to update the software.

To ‘celebrate’ being able to deliver the new Golf once again, VW has splashed out on a new full-length commercial on ITV which will occupy a complete ad break as it seeks to kick-start sales of the new Golf.

The advert – which will run during Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow tomorrow (6 June) – features father and son Martin and Roman Kemp driving through familiar ITV ‘locations’ to highlight the new Golf and its features, including the natural voice control.

The Kemps will get to head to Brentwood High Street (TOWIE), off to the Jungle (I’m a Celeb) and even to the cobbles of Corrie. After the full-length outing on Saturday, a shorter version of the commercial will be cropping up throughout June.

Glyn Butterworth, VW’s UK Communications Manager, said: