VW Project Trinity EV with big range ARRIVES in 2026 – does that mean a Solid State Battery?

Volkswagen announces Project Trinity EV for 2026 with high range and extremely short charging times. Does that mean solid state batteries?

Volkswagen are on a mission to turn in to a maker of electric cars and save the world, with the ID.3 and ID.4 already revealed and more to come.

But, according to Volkswagen, the big change will come in 2026 with the Project Trinity electric car (teased above) promising some radical steps forward.

The Project Trinity tease does look rather like a VW Arteon – and definitely not an SUV, which would have been the obvious route – with Volkswagen claiming the Trinity will have a high range, extremely short charging times and revolutionary production.

The revolutionary production bit means a new EV platform derived from the current MEB EV platform, offering Level 2+ autonomy at the start and Level 4 capable, with a simple option of just battery size, colour and wheels on offer and everything else you want unlocked and paid for as you wish.

But the most intriguing part of this for us is what will power the Trinity EV.

Volkswagen aren’t saying, but the claim of high range and extremely short charging times does suggest the Trinity will use solid state batteries.

VW has invested chunks of cash in to US solid-state battery startup QuantumScape, and it just so happens that QuantumScape are planning a a 20gWh full production plant to come on stream in 2026 to produce solid state batteries which offer 500-mile range and a full charge in just 15 minutes. Just as VW launch the Trinity.

Coincidence?