VW Tiguan UPDATE part two on 12 May as Tiguan Allspace debut teased

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace – VW’s longer, seven-seat Tiguan – is being updated for 2021 with a debut on 12 May.

It’s probably fair to argue that, budget permitting, the best ‘family’ option in the Volkswagen range is the VW Tiguan, a sensible-sized SUV which ticks a lot of boxes for buyers.

But the Tiguan does have plenty of competition – despite selling in big numbers – so keeping it up to date and competitive is vital, and VW did that just last year with a range of updates.

Those updates were the usual facelift fodder of lights, bumpers, grille and wheels – and some technology updates – but oddly it was only the ‘regular’ Tiguan given a makeover and not the stretched Tiguan Allspace.

But now we’re getting the Tiguan update part two with the premiere of the updated Tiguan Allspace on 12 May, ahead of which VW has issued a tease photo of the new Allspace (above), but shared few details of what is going to be on offer.

But we can’t help but think it’s going to be almost exactly the same makeover as the regular Tiguan, although it seems pretty unlikely we’ll see an Allspace take on the Tiguan R, and a Tiguan Allspace PHEV seems unlikely as we’re not sure there’s room for seven seats (the Allspace’s raison d’etre – even though it’s an option) and a battery pack for the hybrid gubbins.

The updated VW Tiguan Allspace debuts on 12 May.