VW Volkswagen ID.3 gets CHEAPER with the arrival of the ID.3 Pro

Volkswagen puts on sale the ID.3 Pro, a cheaper version of the electric ID.3 with 143bhp electric motor and costing from £28,6760 (after PiCG).

When Volkswagen put the ID.3 on sale, the only powertrain option was the Prto Performance with a 58kWh battery driving a 201bhp electric motor on the back wheels, with the promise of both more and less powerful models to come, and more battery options too.

The next step in the ID.3’s launch now arrives with the ID.3 Pro models going on sale, which use the same 58kWh battery but driving a less powerful 143bhp motor with 199lb/ft of torque and good for 62mph in 9.6 seconds.

You can have the ID.3 Pro in either Life, Business (£33,720) or Family (£34,650) trim, but the price reduction, although welcome, isn’t actually all that much for what you lose in performance; it’s only £1,320.

But there are further ID.3 models still to come – including the ID.3 GTX – but it’ll be the arrival of the ID.3 Pure with its 45kWh battery which will drive the entry-point for the ID.3 down to its lowest level.

Joe Laurence, ID.Product Manager at VW UK, said:

Its transmission may be an innovative one-speed unit, but the ID.3 is metaphorically stepping up a gear with the Pro variant, because it provides an alternative to the top-spec Pro Performance model which has been on sale since September. All of the same features and talents are available on the Pro model, albeit with a slightly lower power output.

The VW ID.3 Pro models are now on sale at VW’s UK dealers.