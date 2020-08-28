Waiting for the ELECTRIC Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo to jump in to an EV? You’ll need to wait a bit longer.

The electric Porsche Taycan is supposed to be getting a sister model with the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, but it’s been pushed back to 2021.

The car industry has been decimated by Covid, and just about every car company has been posting losses as production stopped and sales dropped.

But there are a small number of car makers which have bucked the norm and managed to turn profits even through lockdown in most countries, including Toyota and Tesla, and Porsche did really well, posting a £1.1 billion profit in the first half.

Part of Porsche’s success in the first half of a very strange 2020 was down to deliveries of the electric Porsche Taycan starting, and although they only accounted for around five per cent of Porsche’s sales they seem to be very much in line with Porsche’s hopes, even with Covid rampaging round the world, with over 1,000 a month delivered in Q2.

In fact, it seems that demand for the electric Taycan is so great – and perhaps production still a little constrained by Covid precautions – that Porsche is putting back the debut of its sister model – the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo – from this autumn until 2021.

The Tacan Cross Turismo is much like the Panamera Sport Turismo is to the Panamera, likely to mimic its powertrains and model options but with an estate-like body and, for the Cross Turismo, a slightly raised ride height.

It looks set to increase Porsche’s EV sales when it does arrive in 2021, and add to Porsche’s already impressive profits.