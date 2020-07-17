Want a FREE Renault Zoe EV? Then move to Germany.

Thanks to generous subsidies for electric cars in Germany, one dealer is offering the electric Renault Zoe for free on a two-year deal.

There are plenty of car industry voices in the UK shouting in the government’s direction to deliver a range of incentives for new cars to try and bolster a car industry suffering in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. But, so far, the please have fallen on deaf ears.

But on the Continent, governments in France and Germany have been more reactive, and in Germany you can now get a €6,000 taxpayer bung if you opt to grab a new EV (and another €3,000 from the manufacturer).

That’s getting on for twice the current UK taxpayer bribe for EV buyers, but whereas in the UK the subsidy is taken off the list price, in Germany it can be used to fund payments. And that’s made a big difference.

One big German dealer – Autohaus Koenig, with dozens of showrooms across Germany – is now offering the electric Renault Zoe on a two year deal with the subsidy covering all the costs. So you can get a new Zoe EV for free for two years.

Since launching the deal, Autohaus Koenig has been receiving around 150 enquiries a day and has so far signed up 300 customers and have said in Facebook post that it would be far more if they had the staff.

Nothing in life is free, but the one exception is currently a Renault Zoe EV in Germany.