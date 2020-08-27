Want an ELECTRIC Aston Martin DB5 from just £42k? Step this way.

Aston Martin and The Little Car Company collaborate to build two-third scale electric versions of the Aston Martin DB5. Prices start at £42k.

There is probably not a more iconic car than the Aston Martin DB5, thanks in no small part to its outings in Bond films. But if you want a DB5 they don’t come cheap.

If you want an actual James Bond Aston Martin DB5 and you could be paying more than £5 million, and even if you opt for one of Aston Martin’s DB5 continuations you’ll need to find over £3 million.

But now you can get an Aston Martin DB5 from just £42,000, although it’s a two-thirds size scale version with electric motor delivered through a collaboration between Aston Martin and The Little Car Company.

The DB5 Junior is 3M long and will fit and adult and child, with a 5kW electric motor driving the rear wheels, enough to get to 30mph, and costs £42,000.

It’s a lot of money for a toy car, but the detail is almost anal, with a black leather interior, replica steering wheel, proper instruments and even a Silver Birch paint job. Up front there’s double wishbones with a live rear axle and this DB5 comes shod with 10″ wire wheels.

If the 5kW power is too much for your (we’re guessing rather spoiled) child or grandchild, you can dial it down to keep things safe.

But if you want more power you can opt for the DB5 Vantage Junior instead, which comes with 10kW and a second battery and gets an LSD for better handling. But it’ll cost you £54,000.

The Little Car Company will start building the DB5’s next year, and if you happen to own an actual DB5 they’ll even give it the same chassis number.