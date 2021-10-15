Want to buy a new Land Rover or Range Rover? You could be waiting MORE than a year

If you want a new Land Rover or Range Rover – from Discovery Sport to Range Rover – you could be waiting more than a year for delivery.

The Covid pandemic has played havoc with car production across the globe, but now, as the UK starts its economic bounce back, the effects of the pandemic on supply chains – especially for ‘Chips’ – continues to stifle production. And that means long waiting times if you want a new car.

Land Rover is being upfront about the impact on lead times of the supply chain issues, but the delivery estimates across the range of Land Rovers make for sobering news for anyone wanting a new Land Rover, from a Discovery Sport to a Range Rover.

Staring with the Defender 90, the quickest you can expect delivery is 9-12 months, with many models offered with “severely impacted and limited availability”, and for the Defender 110 things are a bit better with most models with ‘only’ a six-month waiting list although some with the ‘severely impacted’ warning.

If you want a Discovery Sport, the waiting time for almost all models is over a year, and for the Discovery it’s much the same year plus wait, although for a few models – like the D300 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE – it’s 6-9 months.

Waiting times for the Range Rover Evoque are much the same as for the Discovery, although the Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover fare better with waiting times of up to six months. Although we’d be surprised to see the Range Rover being built in six months time with a new Range Rover on the horizon.

Not a pretty picture, although Land Rover is far from the only car maker in this difficult boat.