Watch the new Mercedes-AMG SL reveal LIVE at 3.00 pm

Watch live on Cars UK at 3 pm this afternoon, 28 October 2021, as Mercedes reveals the new Mercedes-AMG SL, the first new SL for a decade.

The launch of a new Mercedes SL is a once in a decade event at best, just like the reveal of a new Range Rover, and coincidentally both long-lived icons arrive in their latest guises this week.

We’ve already seen the new Range Rover, and very impressive it is, and today we get to see the new Mercedes SL, although this time around it’s actually a Mercedes-AMG SL, promising a more sporty focus than SLs in recent decades.

We do already know quite a bit about the new SL, with Mercedes delivering spy shots earlier in the year, and revealing an interior not a million miles away from the AMG GT.

We also know Mercedes is going back to a 2+2 seating plan for the new SL – the first time since 1989’s R129 SL arrived – with the promise the back seats can take actual children. But probably best to think of them as a parcel shelf.

Mercedes is also going back to a folding soft top for the new SL and, for the first time, the SL is going to come with 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard.

It’s probably reasonable to expect engine choices will include V8 models, electrical help and, although not immediately, an electric SL at some point, with familiar designations like SL 43, SL 53 and SL 63.

All will be revealed this afternoon at 3 pm, and you can watch it live below.

New Mercedes-AMG SL Reveal Live

