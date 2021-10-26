Watch the new Range Rover reveal LIVE at 8.40 pm

The all-new Range Rover debuts this evening, 26 October, at 8.40 pm, and you can watch all the action live here on Cars UK.

The new Range Rover has been a long time coming, but just a few days ago we had news it will debut on 26 October at 8.40 pm (BST), followed by the first leaked photos of the new Rangie (above).

Clearly, as you can see from the photo above, the styling of the new Range Rover is definitely evolutionary, with Land Rover declining to mess too much with the RR’s iconic looks, but there will be plenty of newness under the skin, with new technology and new interior too.

Despite the familiar exterior, under the skin there’s a new MLA Platform promising to be a big improvement on the current Rangie’s platform – a platform which should have arrived with the now-cancelled new Jaguar XJ – and a new interior offering more tech and more luxury than the current model.

We expect the biggest news, at least for now, on the engine front will be the arrival of a 4.4-litre BMW V8 to power the range-topping models, as well as a new plug-in hybrid powertrain expected to offer much greater EV range than the current P400e models can muster.

After the live reveal tonight – which you can watch below – the new Range Rover is expected to go on sale, although it’s likely to be well in to 2022 before first customer cars start to arrive.

New Range Rover Live Reveal.