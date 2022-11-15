Watch the Rimac Nevera hit 258mph and become the world’s FASTEST production EV

The electric Rimac Nevera hypercar has set a new world record for a production EV, hitting 258mph on a teats track in Germany.

It’s more than a year since the Rimac Nevera debuted as the production take on the the Rimac C_Two Concept, still as bonkers as the concept and sporting four electric motors producing 1,888bhp and 1,741lb/ft of torque, enough to get to 62mph in just 1.85 seconds and on to 258mph.

But it’s one thing predicting top speeds, and it’s quite another actually demonstrating it, especially as there’s a real paucity of tracks with a long enough straight to deliver the proof.

But Rimac found an oval track with 2.5-mile straights at the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany, and it was game on.

Rimac put the Nevera into its ‘Top Speed’ mode, put chief test driver Miro Zrncevic in the driver’s seat and set off to see if the Nevera could actually achieve the top speed Rimac had long predicted.

The ‘Top Speed’ mode created an aerodynamic profile that balances drag and downforce to ensure maximum stability at high speeds, and Zrncevic managed to achieve the perfect exit from the oval section – at 155mph – to power down the straight and hit 258mph (412kph). He said:

To travel at 412kph, or 258mph, means travelling at a third of the speed of sound. Simply achieving that alone in a road car is incredibly complex, but in Nevera we have created a car that can travel long distances on a single charge, can tackle tight and twisting race tracks and can drift as well as break straight-line speed records, both for acceleration and V-MAX. I’ve driven Nevera since it first turned a wheel and to see the perfectly honed car that is today is a really emotional moment.

Watch the Rimac Nevera hit 258mph