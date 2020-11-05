As we adapt to our new world in the COVID era, we find ourselves thinking less about long overseas trips, and more about new and exciting ways to explore our beautiful home nation.

And what could be more exciting than a long weekend exploring the stunning roads, scenery and luxury accommodation of the Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District?

How about a long weekend with supercars?

There’s no better way to take a safe holiday and enjoy the finer things in life than by exploring the best of Britain on a supercar tour.

A luxury driving holiday isn’t just a petrolhead’s dream come true, it’s also one of the most accessible and COVID-safe ways to take your holiday break.

So, how do you go about getting yourself on a supercar tour?

We checked in with Ultimate Driving Tours to explore their range of ultra-luxe motoring holidays.

With an exciting range of newly minted tours spanning the UK and Europe, they now offer more options than ever to the UK market.

Ultimate Driving Tours: the premier provider of luxury driving tours in the UK and beyond

Ultimate Driving Tours is the brainchild of entrepreneurs and car enthusiasts Anthony Moss and Julie Hunter.

Together, they’ve built an award-winning luxury travel company specialising in supercar tours, motorsport hospitality, and bespoke motoring adventures.

Guests spend anywhere from a long weekend to 10 indulgent days exploring incredible driving roads on a carefully planned route—either driving the company’s fleet of supercars, or driving their own car if they have a special car collecting dust in the garage.

Ultimate Driving Tours also offer incredible F1 Hospitality at the most iconic races on the calendar, including Monaco and Monza.

Five-star accommodation and gourmet dining complete each of the company’s premium tours, which all take place under the expert guidance of Anthony, Julie and their team.

Each tour is carefully managed so that guests need only arrive and enjoy themselves, knowing all aspects of the experience are curated and taken care of.

And even if an overseas trip isn’t on the cards, you can still enjoy a luxury getaway by taking a British driving tour that’ll leave you with a smile a mile wide and memories that last a lifetime.

Plus, there are also loads of COVID-safe benefits to taking a driving tour, which we’ve outlined below.

The COVID-safe benefits of a luxury driving tour

With international travel more risky, expensive and time consuming than ever, taking a luxury driving tour on home soil makes a whole lot of sense.

And thanks to the carefully curated experiences offered by Ultimate Driving Tours—every aspect of the tour is managed for you—you can relax and enjoy your holiday with peace of mind that everything’s taken care of and you’re in safe hands.

Some of the COVID-safe benefits of a domestic driving holiday include:

No quarantine period when your holiday finishes, unlike an international holiday

No exposure to crowded airport terminals, hotels or train stations

Full control over the sanitation of your vehicle

Limited exposure to groups of strangers thanks to small tour groups, remote destinations and boutique accommodation

Put these benefits together with the option to drive Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Aston Martins and more, along with luxury accommodation, great company and gourmet food and wine, and you’re in for the most exciting getaway you’ll ever have.

So, what’s new in the UK?

British Legends Tour

The latest offering from Ultimate Driving Tours is a lap of northern England. It’s an exciting long weekend of driving, fine dining and luxury accommodation.

Guests will be treated to three exhilarating driving days exploring the best roads in the Yorkshire Dales, the Pennines and the Lake District.

Accommodation across three nights is at three plush country resorts offering fine dining and total relaxation.

On the British Legends Tour, guests have the option to drive their own car, or choose a car from UDT’s hand-picked fleet of supercars, which includes the Aston Martin Vantage, Ferrari 488, Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche 911 Turbo, Bentley GTC and more.

There’s also an optional 200mph Challenge, for the true adrenaline junkies who want to go faster than ever before—on a private airstrip with exclusive access, of course. Afterwards, guests reconvene to relive the day that was over champagne and cocktails.

The British Legends Tours is booking now for 2021. Ultimate Driving Tours’ full calendar of European events will also resume in 2021.

COVID-19 Safety Management

Ultimate Driving Tours see the health and safety of all guests, team members and the wider public as a first priority on their luxury driving tours.

In order to keep everyone safe at all times during their driving tours, a number of safety measures and protocols are in place. These include:

Conducting the tour in accordance with all relevant government requirements and group limits

Sanitising packs in all cars, including gloves, face masks, hand sanitisers and antibacterial wipes

Sanitisation stations at all stops, and requiring all venues to operate in a COVID-safe manner

Adherence to social distancing policies for the duration of the tour

Daily temperature checks

Close communication with all guests prior to arrival with regards to health and contact with suspected or confirmed cases

You can enjoy a COVID-safe dream holiday when you book a luxury driving holiday with Ultimate Driving Tours.

Sponsored Article: Cars UK has been sponsored to publish this story. For our rules on sponsored posts please click here.