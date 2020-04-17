Yet another Rowan Atkinson Mercedes 500E sells at Classic Car Auctions ‘Timed Sale’

Classic Car Auctions has run a ‘timed sale’ instead of an auction under the current restrictions, including selling yet another Rowan Atkinson Mercedes 500E.

Car showrooms and car auctions have had to close under the current Covid-19 restrictions, so Classic Car Auctions decided to run an online ‘Timed Sale’ instead. And it’s worked rather well.

CCA managed to flog 61 per cent of the cars offered over a 16 day period, with a batch of 10 cars going up for bid each day in a 12-hour window.

All sorts of classics were flogged in the process including a 1976 Rolls-Royce previously owned by Jay Kay and a 1972 BMW 1602 direct from the man, as well as a 1962 Porsche 356 B T6 Super Coupe, 1986 Audi Quattro Turbo and an Aston Martin V8 ‘Project’. Oh, and a Mercedes 500E direct from Rowan Atkinson.

That Mercedes 500E direct from Rowan Atkinson bit may ring a bell with regular readers, because we’ve been here before with Rowan Atkinson’s 500E. Although not the same 500E. It seems Blackadder has a penchant for Mercedes’ Porsche-built answer to the period M5, and every time he gets rid of one another seems to arrive.

Atkinson bought his first 500E new in 1991, but flogged it four years later, but by 2015 he couldn’t quell the itch for the 500E any more so bought another, this time a 1993 model.

In 2017 he managed to buy back his original 500E, so he flogged his 1993 500E for £71,300, but then he decided to get rid of the original 500E he’d bought back.

That, you may have thought, would be it for Atkinson and his 500E fetish, but it wasn’t. He bought another 500E (the one pictured above, and just sold by CCA for a rather modest £27,540) making a total of four 500Es over the last thirty years. Which by our reckoning is almost 14 per cent of all the 500Es ever brought to the UK.

Check back in a year or so to see Rowan Atkinson’s next Mercedes 500E up for sale.