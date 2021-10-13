You can now have an EV home charger lumped in with your Nissan LEAF finance

Nissan now offers the purchase and fitting of a home charger for your Nissan LEAF included in HP or PCP deals.

We’ve long thought a good incentive to encourage car buyers to move to electric cars is to offer a free home charger fitted without the aggravation of doing it yourself. After all, for many, moving to an EV is a big deal, and a home charger – assuming there’s off-road parking – is a must-have.

We’ve seen Vauxhall offering a limited free home charger on the first 500 e-Corsas – and Citreon did something similar with the e-C4. But it’s not commonplace.

Now Nissan has come up with a new offer for the LEAF (and the e-NV200) which includes the cost of supplying and fitting a 7kW home charger on HP and PCP agreements.

Nissan is working with Pod Point and E.ON to supply and fit the chargers, with, on the example they’ve chosen for PCP agreement on a 40kWh Acenta adding £624 to the £25,995 cost of the LEAF’s agreement, including the OZEV grant.

David Butters, Head of E.ON Drive, said:

We’re already working to provide our customers with personalised and sustainable energy solutions that meet their needs, and we’re now delighted to be able to offer Nissan drivers a home EV charger to keep them on the road to cleaner air and a more sustainable future.

It’s a helpful incentive to get buyers into an EV, but we’d have thought it would be a better offer if Nissan dropped their £500 deposit contribution on the PCP deal and instead made the charger a proper freebie.

Still, every little helps.