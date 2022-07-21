Electric Alpine A110 E-ternite Concept gets Renault EV battery and motor

Alpine reveals the A110 E-ternite Concept as an electric version of the ICE Alpine A110, using batteries and motor from the electric Megane.

At the start of last year, we learnt that Lotus and Alpine are working together on a new electric car, with the end product expected to replace the A110.

Ahead of the fruits of those labours, Alpine has decided to point ahead to its EV future by revealing the Alpine A110 E-ternite Concept ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix, and electric take on the current A110.

The electric Alpine uses the same batteries as the Renault Megane E-Tech, although rearranged to fit, and a standard Renault electric motor with 239bhp to drive the back wheels, and a new DCT ‘box.

The 60kWh battery gives the E-ternite a range of 261 miles, and the electric motor delivers a 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds thanks, in no small part, to the E-ternite’s modest weight gain over the ICE A110 of just 258kg.

Alpine has set the electric A110 apart from its ICE sibling with carbon fibre roof shells creating an open-top A110, and inside infotainment is delivered by the owner’s own Android tablet.

It’s not clear whether Alipne is considering the A110 E-ternite as a pointer to where they’re heading with their EV plans, or whether it’s planned as a limited-run special ahead of a new electric Alpine arriving.