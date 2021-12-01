New Dacia Jogger UK prices and specs – costs more in the UK than Europe

The new Dacia Jogger prices and specs revealed for the UK, and it’s a single engine choice, seven seats and prices from £14,995.

When the Dacia Jogger was revealed in September as a sort of Crossover/SUV/MPV, complete with seven seats and rugged looks, we reckoned it would start from around £13k. But it doesn’t, at least in the UK.

In the UK, the entry point in the three model range – Essential, Comfort and Extreme SE – starts at £14,995, although the entry point in Europe starts at around £12,750, although that’s for the five-seat version we don’t seem to be getting in the UK. But adding the seven-seat option in Europe only adds £680. Still, Brexit we guess.

But even at £15k, the Dacia Jogger offers an awful lot for the money, with Hobson’s choice on engines meaning only a 1.0-litre petrol good for 108bhp (for now, a hybrid will follow) and only FWD despite the rugged SUV-ish looks, helping keep prices down.

The Jogger Essential comes with Air Con, Cruise, rear parking sensors, auto headlights, Fogs, electric front windows, AEB and Dacia’s Medi Control that uses your Smartphone to perform.

Move up to the Jogger Comfort (from £16,595) and you also get roof rails, body-coloured handles, electric folding door mirrors, auto wipers, reversing camera, 16″ steel wheels which look like alloys, Dacia’s 8″ Media Display with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, electronic rear windows, satin chrome highlights inside and orange air vents.

The Jogger Extreme SE (from £17,395) tops the range with 16″ actual alloys, parking sensors front and back and reversing camera, heated front seats and Dacia’s Media Nav.

Now open for pre-order with a £99 deposit with first deliveries in the first half of 2022.