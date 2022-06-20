Prodrive P25 REVEALED as a Subaru Impreza 22B Restomod costing £552,000

Prodrive reveals the Prodrive 25, a run of 25 Restomods of the iconic Subaru Impreza 22B with 400bhp and each costing £552,000.

We’re used to Restomods for classic cars, bringing them up to date with new styling, new tech and more power (often now EV power), but here’s a 1990s Restomod. And it’s very impressive, although not exactly bargain basement.

Prodrive, which ran Subaru’s works rally team for almost two decades, has created a Restomod of the iconic Impreza 22B, with a run of 25 planned and each costing from £552,000.

Using a two-door Mk1 Impreza WRX as the starting point, the Prodrive 25 gets Subaru’s latest 2.5-litre flat-four Boxer engine delivering 400bhp and delivering it to both ends through a six-speed semi-automatic ‘box, with a huge Garrett motorsport turbo, Akrapovic stainless steel exhaust and performance intercooler.

Prodrive says the 25 will get to 62mph in 3.5 seconds thanks to launch control and anti turbo lag systems, and weight of just 1200kg.

The weight saving is down to carbon composite panels for much of the body – including boot, bonnet, roof, sills and quarter panels – race seats, carbon door cards and even a lighter battery.

Suspension and brakes are upgraded too, still with Macpherson struts front and back but with machined aluminium uprights, wider tracks, AP Racing Brakes, Prodrive 19″ alloys and Bridgestone Potenza tyres.

Prodrive says the interior is modded too (we have no pictures) with a high-definition display with data logger and leather and Alcantara and the option to swap the back seats for a partial roll cage.

David Richards, Prodrive chairman, said

The iconic blue Subarus bring back memories of an extraordinary era of the WRC and it was the Impreza 22B that brought this rally car performance to the road. By reimagining this car using the latest technologies and materials the Prodrive P25 pays homage to its roots and there will be little else able to match its performance on the open road. I therefore believe we have achieved our vision of creating our own modern interpretation of the most iconic Subaru Impreza ever.

The development car is heading for runs up the Goodwood Hillclimb this month, with the aim of delivering the first customer car before the year end.