Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II gets tweaked looks and more options

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, and the Black Badge model, get styling and interior updates and new technology.
Believe it or not, it’s six years since Rolls-Royce revealed the Cullinan SUV as it finally decided to cash in on the luxury SUV demand. Which, these days, would normally have meant at least one facelift and a new model in the interim.
But Rolls-Royce rolls at a more glacial pace than other car makers, so rather than a new Cullinan in the mix we’re getting a titivated version of the current Cullinan – say hello to the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II and Black Badge Cullinan Series II (pictured), featuring the most extensive makeover ever for a Series II model, says RR.
The exterior updates have a ‘Water’ theme, with new LED running lights running down the edge at the front and down to a new bumper that angles up at the sides to evoke a yacht breaking a wave, horizontal chrome bars at the top of the (illuminated) grille which looks like it’s standing on a plinth, and at the back the valence kicks up and is painted black, there’s a new stainless steel skidplate and a new set of 23″ alloys.
The Black Badge model gets further titivations with black door handles, a colour-coded lower body and unique air intakes.
Inside, there’s now a full-width glass panel – much like the electric Spectre – a new ‘cabinet’ housing an analogue clock above a miniaturised Spirit of Ecstasy, new Spirit infotainment with new graphics and displays.
New personalisation options include material and paint selections including Grey Stained Ash, Duality Twill – made from bamboo – and Placed Perforation.
Engine options stay the same for the Series II models, with the V12 delivering 563bhp in the regular Cullinan and 591bhp in the Black Badge.
