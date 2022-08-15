Aston Martin DBR22 REVEALED to celebrate a decade of Q by Aston Martin

The Aston Martin DBR22 is revealed at Monterey as a concept heading for limited production to celebrate a decade of Q by Aston Martin.

It’s a decade since Q by Aston Martin came into being as a cheesily-named division to offer the ultimate personalisation for AML customers and deliver some one-off specials to boost the coffers.

To celebrate that 10 years, Aston has turned up at Monterey Car Week with a new Q by Aston Martin creation – the Aston Martin DBR22 – and, although dubbed as a concept, it seems AML is planning a run of 10 customer cars each costing heading up to £2 million. Time to start saving.

Echoing Aston’s racing past, the DBR22 takes more than a few design cues from the 1959 Le Mans-winning DBR. Aston says:

The DBR22 design concept showcases a completely new body from the designers at Aston Martin. Its exceptional coach-built form is created from a minimal number of body panels to create a more sculpted, muscular presence. The result: a smooth and effortless blend of exceptional drama and elegance, with several unique design features to compliment.

Notable features include a new front grille, horseshoe vent on the bonnet, new alloy wheels on a centre-lock hub, new bespoke paint and an interior with carbon fibre race bucket seats and lots of exposed carbon fibre too.

Following in the footsteps of 2020’s Aston Martin V12 Speedster – itself harking back to the DBR1 – the DBR22 comes with Aston’s 5.2-litre V12, here with 705bhp and 555lb/ft of torque going to the back wheels through a tweaked eight-speed auto and good for 62mph in 3.4 seconds.

In case you happen to be on the West Coast of the US later this month, the Aston Martin DBR22 will be on show at the Pebble Beach Concours D’ Elegance from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 August.