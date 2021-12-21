Bentley Bentayga ‘Outdoor Pursuits Collection’ for fishing, horses and dogs

The Bentley Bentayga ‘Outdoor Pursuits Collection’ is a run of 11 Bentaygas dedicated to celebrating horses, dogs and fishing.

In reality, most owners of the new Range Rover will never take their shiny, new, expensive off-roader anywhere near mud, or dogs, or riverbanks or paddocks but, because it’s a Range Rover, owners know they could do so if they wished. And that’s enough.

But with the new Range Rover pushing further into Bentley Bentayga territory – especially with the new Range Rover SV – Bentley are keen you know their SUV is good for country pursuits too. So say hello to the new Bentley Bentayga ‘Outdoor Pursuits Collection’.

A run of just 11 Bentaygas, the ‘Outdoor Pursuits Collection’ dedicated itself to one of three country pastimes – Angling, Equestrian and Canine – with an ‘outdoorsy’ theme, especially on the inside.

Each of the 11 SUVs comes with a woodland embroidery scene, hand-stitching, chrome overlay on the passenger side describing the theme, woven wool finish for the door cards, seat back pockets and grab handles, Sand Herringbone Tweed, two leathers, Ligiuwd Amber straight grain veneer with Boxwood inlay and the choice of bespoke inlays showing a jumping horse, fly fishing scene, British Foxhounds or just ‘MULLINER’.

Paint jobs are Havana, Cumbrian Green and Magnetic, with 22″ alloys matched to the exterior colour, LED Bentley Welcome Lights and illuminated treadplates.

No word on prices, although we’re assuming these Outdoor Collection models are V8 Bentaygas. If they are, expect prices around £200k.