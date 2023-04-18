Electric MG Cyberster Roadster officially revealed

The electric MG Cyberster Roadster is officially revealed in Shanghai as MG finally taps in to its sports car history. Launches 2024.

Finally, MG has revealed the production version of the MG Cyberster electric Roadster at the Shanghai Motor Show, although it won’t actually arrive in MG showrooms for more than a year.

Originally previewed with the concept, earlier this month we saw leaked images of the Cyberster from China’s patent office, revealing a much more mainstream design for the production version than the concept. Whether that’s good or bad is very much a personal view, but its production guise is certainly less divisive.

That said, it’s still a traditional shape with a long bonnet and stubby tail, but it still comes with scissor doors for a touch of added panache.

Larger than any MG Roadster to date – it’s similar in size to a Porsche 911 or BMW Z4 – the Cyberster is set to come with a choice of single and dual motor power, with the single motor version good for 309bhp and the dual motor version a thumping great 536bhp and likely to be good for 62mph in a bit over 3.0 seconds.

Inside, expect much screenage with a big central infotainment and digital instrument panel and, perhaps, even a yolk steering wheel.

Carl Gotham, MG Design Director, said:

The focus for Cyberster was to create a design that was respectful of the brand’s illustrious past and to bring back that sporting bloodline, while also being absolutely clear that it should be modern and forward-facing like the MG of today, completely in-tune with the rapid transition to electric vehicles.

The MG Cyberster will launch in the UK in summer 2024, and if MG can deliver it with the same sort of value proposition as its mainstream MG4 it could be on to a winner.