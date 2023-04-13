Electric MG Cyberster Roadster REVEALED – but it looks a bit underwhelming

The production version of the electric MG Cyberstar Sports Car has leaked from China’s patent office ahead of an imminent debut.

When the Chinese gobbled up MG more than a decade ago, it came with what is now an almost 100-year history, from Morris Garages in 1924 through the heyday of sports cars in the 1960s to trouble and strife with BL.

But rather than making the most of that history by delivering appealing and affordable sports cars, the Chinese MG instead focussed on a range of bland and budget everyday cars.

But MG’s journey in to EVs is rather more appealing than its earlier offerings, and now we’re soon to get an electric sports car from MG with the production version of the MG Cyberster Concept about to debut.

Ahead of that, the Chinese patent office has managed to leak the MG Cyberster (photo above) showing a car much watered-down from the standout concept. Which seems a real lost opportunity.

Gone are the statement nose and aggressive bodywork of the concept to be replaced by a rather bland corporate look in a car about the same size as a Porsche 911.

Bland looks aside, the Cyberster does however deliver some interesting power and performance specs.

The range-topping model comes with an electric motor on each axle delivering 536bhp and a 0-62mph expected to be around 3.0 seconds, and a more affordable version with a single 310bhp motor, but no mention of range or battery size yet.

It’s likely that the MG Cybester will debut at the Shangai Motor Show this month and go on sale in 2024 – 100 years since Morris Gargages was founded.