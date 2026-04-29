Volkswagen ID. Polo ARRIVES to take on the Renault 5, Nissan Micra and more

The Volkswagen ID. Polo is finally revealed as VW’s first offering in a new wave of EVs designed to win back buyers.

Volkswagen’s headlong dive into EVs was supposed to be redemption for the Dieselgate scandal, but despite reasonable sales the moans about its ID. models have been extensive, including poor quality, unappealing looks, glitchy software and poor UI.

Now, VW is in redemption mode again, this time by attempting to answer all the criticisms of its ID. models with a new range of EVs, the first of which is this – the VW ID. Polo.

The new ID. Polo actually looks like a proper VW Polo, complete with traditional proportions and a proper VW face – a huge improvement on the original ID. models.

Inside (which we’ve already seen) now has proper buttons for stuff like Climate and Media, knurled finishes on controls, soft coverings instead of harsh plastics and a proper four-window switch. It no longer appears to be built to save money, but to actually appeal.

For now, the powertrain options are much the same as its Cupra Ravel cousin, with a 37kWh battery with either 114bhp or 133bhp, or a 52kWh battery powering a 208bhp motor, with the 37kWh battery promising a 204-mile range and the 52kWh 282 miles.

Thomas Schäfer, VW CEO, said:

The ID. Polo brings a Volkswagen bestseller into the electric age. For decades, the Polo has been part of people’s everyday lives. With the ID. Polo, we are making electric mobility accessible to many more people: with clear and timeless design, intuitive operation, strong quality and technologies from higher segments. A genuine Volkswagen just like our customers expect from us.

No word on prices for the ID. Polo yet, but it’s going to have to start at sub-£25k to compete with strong competition from rivals like the Renault 5, Nissan Micra and many more.