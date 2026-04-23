Cupra Raval – Cupra’s CHALLENGER for the Renault 5 – UK Prices announced

The new Cupra Raval goes on sale in the UK with the choice of two battery packs and four trim levels. Costs from £23,750 to £36,310.

It’s only been a couple of weeks since the Cupra Raval was revealed as the first of the VW Group’s small EVs (ID.Polo, ID.Cross and Skoda Epiq on the way soon), aiming to take the fight to the successful Renault 5 E-Tech.

When Cupra revealed the Raval, they did say it would start at £23,750 – which it does – but there was little in the way of range prices. But now we have them, although so far they don’t include any ECG reductions, so assuming that’s granted then the Raval will start within a few hundred pounds of the R5.

Entry-level Origin cars come with a 114bhp electric motor powered by a 37kWh battery for an official range of 185 miles, with V1 models offered with 133bhp and 37kWh battery (£26,995) or 208bhp with 52kWh battery and 280-mile range (£29,995). V2 models get the same battery and motor options with prices at £29,580 and £32,580 respectively.

At the top of the tree is the Raval VZ (£334,995), only available with the 52kWh battery and 222bhp, good for 250 mile range and coming with electronic limited slip diff and Dynamic Chassis Control.

Also on offer is a VZ Extreme model at £36,310 and a V2 Lanch Edition at £32,580.

Marcus Gossen, MD SEAT and CUPRA UK, said:

The response since its unveiling has been extraordinary, and with a starting price of £23,785, it brings exciting electric performance within reach of more drivers than ever before. We’re proud to introduce the Raval to UK customers and confident it will challenge expectations and set a new benchmark in the segment.