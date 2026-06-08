Peugeot E-208 GTi REVEALED with the same underpinnings as the Vauxhall Corsa GSE

Following a reveal of the Peugeot E-208 GTi Concept last year, Peugeot reveals the GTi in production guise ahead of it going on sale.

Last year, we got the first look at the new Peugeot E-208 GTi , reviving the GTi badge for performance Peugeots for the first time since the demise of the 308 GTi five years ago.

When Peugeot sent us the press release for the E-208 GTi last year, we assumed we were looking at the production model as Peugeot made no mention of a ‘Concept’. But now they’re saying it was, and that this is the real deal. Although about the only difference we can spot is the paint job.

Although Peugeot hasn’t given any powertrain details with this reveal, we already know from last year’s reveal that the E-208 GTi will share its powertrain with the new Vauxhall Corsa GSE and the Abarth 600e.

That means a single motor at the front good for 278bhp – twice that of the regular E-208 – and 254lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds, powered by a 54kWh battery with range a rather disappointing 217 miles.

Updates for the GTi include a limited-slip diff, hydraulic bump stops, tweaked steering, lowered suspension and wide track, with visual changes including 18″ alloys, rear spoiler and diffuser.

Peugeot says they will reveal more details at Le Mans on Friday (12 June), but expect the 208 GTi to go on sale later this year, with price likely to be around £35k.