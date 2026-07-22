Range Rover GT REVEALED – the ‘Road Rover’ arrives as the fifth Range Rover model

We get our first look at the Range Rover GT, a new electric Crossover Grand Tourer and the fifth Range Rover model.

There’s been chatter for a long time that JLR are planning a Range Rover ‘saloon’, with JLR filing a trademark for ‘Road Rover’ back in 2018, reinforcing that belief.

So far, the closest JLR has come to delivering a Range Rover for the road is with the Velar, a more road-focused Range Rover with Jaguar underpinnings, perhaps shying away from going further for fear of further undermining Jaguar models.

But now, with Jaguar ploughing a new furrow with its new electric Type 01 – and planning further expensive EVs – Range Rover is delivering a new Grand Tourer Range Rover – the new Range Rover GT – which is a sort of Grand Tourer with a bit of extra ground clearance; more ‘Allroad’ than SUV.

The Range Rover GT is not, as you might expect, a replacement for the Velar, but a completely new Range Rover joining the current lineup of Evoque, Velar, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover, sitting between the Velar and Range Rover Sport as the fifth member of the Range Rover Brand.

Inside, the GT gets a four-seat layout, thankfully avoiding mega screenage with a tiny driver display and HUD, and a sensibly sized central infotainment, but, not sensibly, pretty much devoid of any actual buttons.

Under the skin is JLR’s new EMA Platform, which can accommodate the later arrival of a hybrid version of the GT, with the EV likely to have at least a 100kWh battery to power dual motors.

Martin Limpert, Managing Director, Range Rover, said:

The Range Rover GT will redefine the grand touring segment with the ability to deliver beautiful and engaging GT poise, proportions and long distance refinement while offering capabilities no conventional GT can match. We have spent the last few years working obsessively on the fundamentals of the GT formula, reinterpreted in a sophisticated, uniquely Range Rover way. The result is the most car-like, yet unmistakably capable, Range Rover ever created, now possible on our electrified EMA architecture – complementing our existing powertrain portfolio to deliver a complete set of options for every customer need. Its blend of effortless EV performance, first-class long-haul refinement and all-terrain capability is pure Range Rover; while its calming interior previews our vision of a modern grand tourer.