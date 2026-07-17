Electric Fiat 500e is now CHEAPER than the 500 Hybrid

Thanks to qualifying for the £3,750 Electric Car Grant, the electric Fiat 500e starts at £17,245, less than the new Fiat 500 Hybrid.

Fiat had planned to make the Fiat 500 an electric-only offering, but poor sales saw it make a major U-turn and launch the Fiat 500 Hybrid to boost sales.

Having only just gone on sale in the UK, we don’t yet know what difference the Hybrid offering will make to 500 sales, but we’d expect its appeal to be somewhat limited as the only powertrain on offer is a lethargic 1.0-litre boasting a very modest 64bhp, which takes over 16 seconds to get to 62mph. But it’s cheaper than the electric 500e. Or at least it was.

Now, thanks to qualifying for the maximum £3,750 Electric Car Grant, the 500e now starts at £17,245, £1,750 less than the 500 Hybrid, which should boost sales of the EV.

The £17k entry-level 500e gets you a very modest 24kWh battery, 94bhp motor and 118 miles of range, whilst an extra £3k buys you a 42kWh battery, 116bhp motor and 199-mile range, with both hitting 62mph in around 9.0 seconds.

Also included in the new ECG qualification is the more appealing Abarth 500e, which comes with 150bhp and a sprightly 7.0 seconds to 62mph, although range is sacrificed for performance, with just 157 miles from a full charge.

Kris Cholmondeley, MD Fiat UK, said:

This is another significant step from FIAT in making electric mobility even more accessible to a wider audience. The Fiat 500e is an iconic model that combines style, city-friendly practicality and zero-emissions driving. The introduction of the £3,750 Government Electric Car Grant makes it an increasingly attractive proposition for customers considering the switch to electric.