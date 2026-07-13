MINI Cooper Oxford Edition – it’s a Union Jack-Fest

MINI is celebrating 25 years of the BMW MINI with a limited edition MINI Cooper Oxford Edition, festooned in Union Jack flags.

No car maker is more prolific when it comes to ‘Special Edition’ models than MINI, often churning out specials with the most tenuous of reasons.

But this time we get another special from MINI – the MINI Oxford Edition – which celebrates a real milestone for the ‘BMW MINI’ – 25 years since the first ‘new’ MINI rolled off the production line in Oxford. Well, almost; the first MINI rolled out in April 2001.

This limited edition MINI is limited to just 125 units in the UK, and despite the fact that it’s festooned with Union Jacks, it seems more will be on offer in European markets.

The biggest Union Jack statement on the Oxford Edition is the roof with a full Union Jack, but it also spreads onto the boot and bonnet with red and white stripes, regardless of which of the three colour options you choose – Chili Red, Indigo Sunset Blue, or Blazing Blue, all with contrast white mirror caps. The Oxford Edition also comes with 18″ Slide Spoke 2-tone alloys.

Inside, the Union Jack theme continues with a textured printed flag on the steering wheel, also on the driver’s floor mat, a chequered flag on the passenger floor mat and unique door sills.

The Oxford Edition is available as a Cooper C with 154bhp or a Cooper S with 201bhp, both with an auto ‘box, and will be available from September,