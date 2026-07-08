Land Rover Defender gets a bit of an update for 2026 – but the Defender Octa gets STRANGLED

Land Rover Defender offerings are updated for 2026, with a new Defender Vertex model, cosmetic tweaks, and engine updates.

It’s been almost seven years since Land Rover revealed the new Defender as a 21st century take on an iconic 194os original model, with naysayers saying it was too much another ‘Chelsea Tractor’ and predicting it would be a tough sell.

But the reality is that the ‘new’ Defender is a big seller and a proper cash cow for JLR, and although the Defender offerings have grown since launch with 90, 110 and 130 models, commercial options, ‘Black’ models, and the barnstorming Octa, Land Rover has resisted any significant cosmetic tweaks.

Now, Land Rover is delivering the first proper cosmetic change with a new Defender model – the Defender Vertex (pictured below) – which gets new bumpers front and back, rear spoiler, bigger grille, matte white paint option, body-coloured sills, 22″ diamond-cut alloys, Windsor leather and a six-seat option for the 110 version. The exterior cosmetic changes can also be had on other Defender models by optioning the new Extended Exterior package.

Engine options are updated too, with the old 5.0-litre finally dropped and replaced by a new P380 petrol mild hybrid in-line six 48V good for 374bhp, with the existing D250, D350 and P400e continuing.

But the biggest engine change comes for the range-topping Octa (pictured above), which gets 93 of its horses strangled in the name of Euro 6e emissions regs, and now comes with 532bhp (although the same torque), still enough for 0-62mph in 4.2 seconds, with Land Rover promising that changes to the exhaust make it sound more engaging.

Mark Cameron, Defender Brand Director, said:

The latest updates to Defender deliver refreshed design details and give our clients even greater choice when it comes to customisation, without compromising Defender’s toughness or off-road capability. With Vertex and the Extended Exterior Pack, we’re introducing a new character that expands the appeal of Defender for both existing and new clients.

The updated Defender is now on sale, wth prices starting at £58,655 for the Defender 90 S and rising to £157,245 for the Octa Black.