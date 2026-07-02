Nissan LEAF gets CHEAPER with new 52kWh battery option

The new Nissan LEAF gets cheaper with a new 52kWh battery option promising a 280-mile range and priced from £28,849.

It’s been a year since the new Nissan LEAF finally arrived to give Nissan real skin in the EV game after Nissan squandered the EV market lead they achieved with the original LEAF

Available in Engage, Engage+, Advance and Evolve trim, the new LEAF has morphed into a sort of coupe crossover with quite compact dimensions – about the size of a Hyundai Kona – and slippery too, thanks to stuff like flush door handles, that coupe roofline and full underfloor cover.

At launch, the only powertrain on offer was a Long Range 75kWh battery version powering a 214bhp electric motor and promising a range of up to 375 miles, with the promise of a cheaper 52kWh battery version to follow. That 52kWh battery version has now arrived.

The new 52kWh battery version of the LEAF is available in Engage and Advanced trim only and costs from £28,849 (including the maximum ECG), comes with a less powerful 174bhp motor and promises a range of 280 miles.

Aditya Moorthy, Product Manager at NMGB, said:

We are excited to introduce the new 52kWh battery option on the All-New Nissan LEAF, offering up to 280 miles of range (WLTP) and starting at an attractive £28,849 with the Electric Car Grant. Designed for everyday driving, it combines confident electric performance with the comfort, technology and practicality customers expect from LEAF.

The Nissan LEAF 52kWH is already in production in Sunderland with first deliveries due later in the summer.