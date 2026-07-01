Land Rover reveals a NEW Discovery Landmark – a farewell to the Discovery?

Land Rover revives the ‘Landmark’ badge for what looks like it could be a run-out model for the current Land Rover Discovery.

It’s a decade since the current Land Rover Discovery ‘5’ arrived with its slightly odd narrow styling and wonky tailgate, and although it’s sold pretty well, it’s been eclipsed by the Defender and feels like a Land Rover from a different time. Which it is.

So the news that there’s a new Land Rover Discovery Landmark seems to indicate the end of the Discovery 5, just as a Landmark version of the Discovery 4 did.

The Landmark model is now on sale with prices from £75,860, pitching it midway between the entry-level Discovery S and the range-topping Discovery Tempest, and comes with a Tasman Blue Metallic paint job inspired by the original Disco’s Clearwater Blue.

Land Rover has dotted numerous ‘Mountain’ graphics around as a nod to the Disco’s back catalogue, including on the tread plates, dashboard, and puddle lights, with side vents in the front wings, Carpathian Grey skid plates and 22″ Grey alloys.

Inside, there’s grey brushed aluminium trim, ‘Tech Velour’ on the doors and dash, sliding panoramic roof and a fridge in the centre console.

The only powertrain on offer is the 3.0-litre mild hybrid diesel D350, good for 345bhp and 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds.

Joelle Taylor, Head of Discovery, Product and Services, said:

Discovery is designed for any occasion and any journey, whether it’s a family road trip or the daily school run, delivering confidence, comfort, and capability on every drive. Building on a rich Discovery heritage, the Landmark Edition showcases the versatility that has long defined the nameplate. Positioned alongside the Tempest and Discovery S, the range offers a comprehensive line?up designed to meet the needs of every occasion.