Jaguar Type 01 New York DEBUT in October – in a “Very, Very special way”

The Jaguar 4-Door electric GT – the Jaguar Type 01 – will finally be revealed in New York in October in a “very, very special way”.

You’ve got to hope that Jaguar’s mission to go all-in on electric cars, eschewing ICE forever (so they say), proves to be more successful than the preamble to launch.

As it’s almost impossible to forget (however hard you might try) the highly controversial ‘Woke’ announcement with no car in sight back in 2024, which generated more opprobrium than you can throw a stick at, although it certainly gave Jaguar a lot of publicity.

Since then, we’ve seen the debut of the Jaguar Type 00 Concept to give us a look at the controversial design direction for Jaguar’s new EV era, the announcement that Jaguar is still clinging on to a bit of its back story by calling the new EV ‘Type 01’ (although the ‘Type’ moniker has always been attached to a Jaguar sports car previously), and an outing of a prototpe Type o1 in camouflage in Monaco (pictured above).

But despite all the controversy over the woke preamble and controversial looks, the Type 01 does hold promise with its 1000bhp output, and although it’s yet to be seen if Jaguar’s aim to fill a gap in the market between high-end premium cars and Bentley territory is possible, a starting price of around £120k doesn’t seem mad.

Now, finally, we learn from JLR chief commercial officer Leonard Hoornik, speaking at the JLR investor day – and waxing lyrical about the 01’s engineering marvel and innovation – that the Jaguar Type 01 will finally debut in October in New York in a “very, very special way”.

What that special way is, we have no idea, but we do wonder if the US is the right place to launch a new EV in a country not exactly marching down the EV route with vigour.