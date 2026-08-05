Vauxhall Corsa GSE – Vauxhall’s take on the Peugeot E-208 GTi – Price and Specs announced

The Vauxhall Corsa GSE, Vauxhall’s ‘Hot’ electric Corsa with 276bhp, goes on sale with prices from £32,995.
We’ve already got cars like the VW ID. Polo GTI, Cupra Raval and Alpine A290, as well as the Stellantis offering with the Peugeot E-208 GTi and, most recently, the arrival of the Vauxhall Astra GSE – Vauxhall’s take on the E-208 GTi – which is now on sale.
The Astra GSE comes with up to 276bhp, good for 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds, with a 54kWh battery delivering up to a 232-mile range (but not if you drive it as you should), with 100kW charging delivering an 80% top-up in half an hour.
The GSE also gets bigger Alcon brakes, lowered suspension, tweaked steering and new dampers, with a subtle exterior makeover with black highlights, tweaked bumpers, 18″ alloys and a black roof, with the interior treated to Alcantara and Cloth Tartan upholstery, yellow stitching, a driver display and 10.0″ infotainment.
Now on sale, the GSE costs £32,995 (including £1,500 ECG) and comes with a Carbon Black paint job as standard, with optional Voltaic Blue, Contour White, Crystal Silver and Graphite Grey as a £650 option.
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