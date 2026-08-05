Vauxhall Corsa GSE – Vauxhall’s take on the Peugeot E-208 GTi – Price and Specs announced

The Vauxhall Corsa GSE, Vauxhall’s ‘Hot’ electric Corsa with 276bhp, goes on sale with prices from £32,995.

There was lots of chatter a few years ago that the demise of the Supermini – especially performance superminis – was nigh as we moved into the EV era, but that’s proved to be wide of the mark.

We’ve already got cars like the VW ID. Polo GTI, Cupra Raval and Alpine A290, as well as the Stellantis offering with the Peugeot E-208 GTi and, most recently, the arrival of the Vauxhall Astra GSE – Vauxhall’s take on the E-208 GTi – which is now on sale.

The Astra GSE comes with up to 276bhp, good for 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds, with a 54kWh battery delivering up to a 232-mile range (but not if you drive it as you should), with 100kW charging delivering an 80% top-up in half an hour.

The GSE also gets bigger Alcon brakes, lowered suspension, tweaked steering and new dampers, with a subtle exterior makeover with black highlights, tweaked bumpers, 18″ alloys and a black roof, with the interior treated to Alcantara and Cloth Tartan upholstery, yellow stitching, a driver display and 10.0″ infotainment.

Now on sale, the GSE costs £32,995 (including £1,500 ECG) and comes with a Carbon Black paint job as standard, with optional Voltaic Blue, Contour White, Crystal Silver and Graphite Grey as a £650 option.