BYD Ti 7 REVEALED – another BYD SUV taking aim at the Land Rover Defender

The BYD Ti 7 is revealed as a new seven-seat PHEV SUV with 402bhp and aimed at the Land Rover Defender. Priced from £47,995.

It’s just a couple of days since the arrival of BYD’s Denza Bao 5 as a new SUV aimed at the Land Rover Defender, complete with a state-of-the-art powertrain and body-on-frame platform promising off-road chops to rival the Land Rover Defender.

But unlike most Chinese models, the Denza isn’t competing on price with legacy car makers, with BYD attaching a very premium price tag of up to £80k – before options.

Now, BYD is back with a new SUV under its own name – the BYD T1 7 – which also looks to eat into Land Rover’s offerings, although in this case as a road-focused SUV with a unibody construction and prices starting at £47,995. Which does make the Denza seem even more expensive.

The Ti 7 comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mainly used to charge the 35.6kWh battery, which powers a motor front and back, delivering a total of 402bhp, enough for 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds, and offering a 74-mile EV range.

As you’d expect on a Chinese offering, the specs are comprehensive for the Excellence AWD (the only UK model), with 20″ alloys, seven seats, privacy glass, LED lighting, puddle lights, acoustic glass, panoramic roof, leather, heated and ventilated seats, fridge and drinks warmer,15.6″ Infotainment, 10.25″ Driver Display and a decent sound system.

Available to order now, the BYD Ti 7 will be in showrooms by November, with first customer deliveries in January 2027.