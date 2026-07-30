New Mercedes GLA arrives – and this time there’s an ELECTRIC one too

The new Mercedes GLA is revealed, and it’s bigger than before and comes with both ICE and Electric powertrain options.

Mercedes has come to its senses with their push into EVs, dropping the blobby ‘EQ’ offerings and instead going down the EV as a powertrain option, as we’ve recently seen with the new CLA

Now it’s the turn of the GLA to get a similar treatment, with the new GLA coming with EV options as well as ICE. And consigning the EQA to the history bin.

The new GLA gets bigger – lower, longer and wider – despite which it conspires to look more aggressive and sportier, with up to 20″ alloys on offer.

The electric powertrains on offer are the GLA 200 with a 58kWh battery powering a 222bhp motor, the GLA 250+ with 268bhp and an 85kWh battery, and a GLA 350 4Matic with all-wheel drive and good for 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds, with range of up to 408 miles on the GLA 250+.

Unsurprisingly, the launch focus for the GLA is on the EV versions, but in the pipeline is a 1.5-litre petrol hybrid expected early in the new year and expected to offer both 2WD and 4WD options.

Driving modes abound on the new GLA, there’s AI going on, lots of cameras and safety nannies and an interior (surprise, surprise) dominated by screenage, especially if you opt for the MBUX Hyperscreen with its 10.25″ driver display, 14″ infotainment and 14″ passenger display.

Ola Källenius, Mercedes Chairman, said:

The new GLA is designed to excite customers every day. Drawing on 140 years of innovation, we’ve built the most expressive GLA ever. Combined with a newly designed interior that brings even more space and comfort, we’ve further elevated the appeal of what is currently already our best-selling compact model.

No UK prices yet for the new GLA, but converted German prices would see the GLA 200 start at around £42k. the GLA 250+ at around £47k and the GLA 350 around £50k.