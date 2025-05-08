New ELECTRIC Mercedes CLA 250+ now on sale – prices and specs announced

The electric version of the new Mercedes CLA – the CLA 250+ with EQ technology – goes on sale with prices from £45,615.

It’s been a couple of months since the new Mercedes CLA was revealed, bringing with it new looks, new technology and a choice of Electric and petrol hybrid powertrains as Mercedes moves away from its separate identities for ICE and EV models.

Now, the CLA goes on sale, but initially only as a relatively modest electric CLA 250+ with EQ technology, with Hybrid, and more powerful EV models to follow.

The CLA 250+ comes with a single 268bhp motor at the back powered by an 85kWh battery, promising range of up to 484 miles and getting to 60mph in 6.7 seconds.

All models come with Mercedes’ new MB.OS with AI for the MBUX Virtual Assistant, 14″ infotainment, illuminated grille and panoramic glass roof, as well as Blind Spot, Lane Keep and more nannies.

Entry-level Sport models get Climate, heated front seats, LED headlights with adaptive high beam, 18″ alloys, privacy glass and GUARD 360 protection.

AMG Line Edition models add AMG bodykit, flush door handles, Leyless Go, Nappa leather steering wheel, Surround Lighting and wireless phone charging, with AMG Line Premium Edition also getting 19″ alloys, Multibeam LED headlights and Night Package.

Available for order now, the new CLA 250+ starts at £45,615 for the Sport model, £49,375 for the AMG Line Edition and £51,770 for the AMG Line Premium Edition. First UK deliveries are due in Q3 2025.