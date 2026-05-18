BMW Alpina Vision Concept PREVIEWS BMW’s quest to take on Bentley with Alpina

The BMW Alpina Vision Concept is revealed as BMW aims to fill a gap in the market between high-end BMWs and Rolls-Royce.

It’s more than four years since BMW signed a cooperation agreement with Alpine ahead of taking control of the Boutique specialist fully at the start of this year, and now we get a first look at where Alpina is heading with the reveal of the BMW Alpina Vision Concept.

More of a look at the ‘Vision’ for Alpina, rather than a concept of a model to come (that seems likely to be a 7 Series-based Alpina – much like the Rolls-Royce Ghost), Alpina is seeking a place in the market between high-end BMWs and Rolls-Royce, which sounds much like a pitch at Bentley’s market.

To whet appetites for Alpinas to come, the Vision Concept is an impressive-looking two-door GT that’s over 5 meters long and comes with a non-hybrid V8, which, says BMW, sounds rich at low speeds and sonorous at high speeds.

It comes with a three-dimensional ‘Shark nose’ front end with an illuminated kidney grille, ‘Alpina’ branding on the apron, the de rigeur 20-spoke Alpina alloys, quad tailpipes, elegant rear diffuser and slim tail lights.

Inside, it looks like a BMW, with the posh dial turned up to 11, including Panoramic iDrive, a passenger screen, and high-quality materials.

Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design, said:

Alpina has always represented a very specific idea of performance and refinement—where speed and comfort are complementary ambitions. Our role as the new custodians of this brand is to preserve this distinctiveness and shape it for a contemporary context. Vision BMW ALPINA shows how these qualities can be expressed with discipline and modernity, suggesting what our direction is for this brand as we move it into the future.