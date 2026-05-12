First look at the Audi Q9, Audi’s new FLAGSHIP SUV

We get a first look at the new Audi Q9, with official interior images and a single exterior. Full reveal of the Q9 on 29 July.

Long gone are the days when the default choice for the well-heeled was to drive (or be driven) in a luxury saloon like the Mercedes S-Class, Audi A8 or BMW 7 Series (and a Jaguar XJ, when that was still an option) to demonstrate their wealth and status.

But, just like the rest of us, the well-heeled, politicians, and even royalty now move around in an SUV (probably a Range Rover) as the saloon car choice gets increasingly consigned to history.

The Jaguar XJ is gone, as is the Audi A8, but whereas Jaguar XJ lovers can stay ‘in-house’ with the Range Rover, Audi A8 lovers don’t have that option. Until now.

Now, Audi is heading into Range Rover territory with the new Audi Q9, a big six (or seven)-seat luxury SUV set to cost from around £100k and due to be revealed in full in July.

Ahead of that reveal, Audi has released images of the interior of the Q9 and a single rear three-quarter exterior image, suitably camouflaged, to whet appetites for their new range-topper.

Inside, there are automatic opening and closing doors, a huge panoramic roof, Alpaca Fibre and Nappa Leather, a trio of screens – 11.9″ driver display, 14.5″ infotainment and 10.9″ passenger display), a pair of wireless charging pads and, in the six-seat layout, electric heated and ventilated seats in the second row.

No word yet on powertrains, but expect it to be ICE-heavy (with electric assistance), including a V8, and although aimed at markets like the Middle East and USA, it will be on offer in the UK.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said:

With the Q9, ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ is increasingly defined by the in-car experience. Cars have long been much more than just a means of transportation; they are mobile living spaces for our customers. Premium materials, variable seating with individual electric seats in the second row, and automatic doors underscore the commitment to quality in our new, large full-size SUV.